Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 7, 2019

The late Caroline Noonan

The death has occurred of Caroline Noonan late of Rosemount, Cloneen, Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her father Jim, she will be sadly missed by her mother Mary, Marc, her sisters Clodagh and Audrey, Pleuni, brothers in law Ben and Alan, nieces Laura, Jess, Becky, Caoimhe and Ellie, nephew Kealan, aunts Elaine and June, uncle Abe, cousins, extended family and friends. Arriving in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Monday, April 8th, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

The late Sadie Russell

The death has occurred of Sadie Russell (née Ryan) late of Toor, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Meentulla, Murroe. April 5th 2019 peacefully at her home. Beloved mother of the late Kenneth. Sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, daughter Katherina, son in law Mark, grandson Will, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, this Sunday, 7th April, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Toor on Monday 8th for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilnerath Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Home Care. House private Monday morning.

The late Kathleen Ryan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (Rogers) (née Doyle) late of Greentrees Park, Perrystown, Dublin and late of Reiska, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary. April 5th 2019, suddenly after a brief illness at Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Liam, sons and daughter Louise, John and Colm, sister Eileen (Mangan), brother Gerry, uncle, aunts, niece Karen, grandnephew, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews in law, nieces in law, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late David Walsh

The death has occurred of David (Davy) Walsh late of London and formerly of Woodland Heights, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving sisters and brothers, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Royal London Hospital. Beloved son of Bernie and the late Joe, much loved brother of Mary, Aileen, Ber, Seamus, Joe, Ray and the late Maurice. Davy will be forever loved and sadly missed by his mother, sisters, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, his adored nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and his many friends in London and Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday 10th April from 5pm removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday morning followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

