Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 8, 2019

The late Catherine Laffan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Laffan (née Holohan) late of Graigueheisa Urlingford, Thurles, Tipperary. Kitty died peacefully at St Conlan's Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her husband Mick and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Frankie, daughters Mary, Gerardine and Patricia (Pat), son in law Martin,grandchildren John, David and Elaina, brother Tom, sisters Bridget, May, and Anna, brothers in law, nieces, nephews relatives and a close circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Monday evening from 5.30 until 7.30 followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Graine, arriving at 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late James Moloney

The death has occurred of James Moloney late of Oakhampton, Newport, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Ollie, sisters Bridie Healy and Maureen McCafferty, brother in law Eddie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday, April 9 from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, April 10 at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.