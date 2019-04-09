Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 9, 2019

The late Joan Butler

The death has occurred of Joan Butler (née O'Halloran) late of Marian Terrace, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late Patrick (Rocky). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Richard and Martin, daughters Marion, Joanie, Majella and Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda (Cummins), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence, Baliinalard, tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in St Michael's Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private on Thursday morning.

The late Tom Meehan

The death has occurred of TOM Meehan late of Knocknagorriff, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Butlerstown, Waterford. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Han Kennedy, Foilduff, Rearcross, Newport and sister-in-law Ann Meehan, Knocknagorriff, Borrisoleigh, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandniece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing this Wednesday evening at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.

The late Kitty Ahearne

The death has occurred of Kitty Ahearne (née Kavanagh) late of Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Kitty, wife of the late Michael, mother of the late Marie, sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Jim, daughter Ann, brothers Matty and Michael, sister Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday to SS Peter & Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock, funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Martin Behan

The death has occurred of Martin Behan late of Glenconnor Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Martin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and devoted father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Nancy, daughters Maria, Áine, Claire and Carmel, brother Pat, sisters Ann (Quinlivan), Mary (Larkin), Tina (Grace) and Lisa (Phelan), grandchildren Isabel, Maxime, Luke and Éanna, sons-in-law Frédéric & Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 AC97) on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Maureen Cahir

The death has occurred of Maureen Cahir (née Ryle) late of Ayr Lodge, Ayr Hill, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dingle, Kerry. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by all her loved ones. Maureen beloved wife of Jerry and devoted mother to Niall, Fiona, Gráinne and Deirdre. Very sadly missed by her sons-in-law Paul, Donal and Mike, daughter-in-law Imelda, her adored Grandchildren, her sister Rosemarie Flood, brothers Joseph Ryle & Pàdraig Ryle, family and friends. Reposing at her residence (E53X015) on Wednesday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Thursday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation to take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice.

The late Betsy Heffernan

The death has occurred of Betsy Heffernan (née Toomey) late of Birr, Offaly and formerly of Rathclough, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Birr Community Nursing Unit. Betsy, beloved wife of the late Con, mother of the late Marie and grandmother of the late Mikey. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret and Elaine, sons Conor and John, sons-in-law Bryan and David, daughters-in-law Cathriona and Méabh, grandchildren Dylan, Niamh, Orla, Pádraic, Saoirse, Ailbe, Johnny, Katie, Aoibhinn and Molly, brothers Paddy, Tommy, John and Mikey, sisters Biddy and Peggy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Birr Community Nursing Unit.

The late Anne Kennedy

The death has occurred of Anne Kennedy (née McGarry) late of Chapelizod, Dublin and formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of Dan, dear mother of William, John, Donal, Mary and Jane, devoted grandmother to Paul, Sarah, Ryan, Gary, Lisa, Eoin, Precious, Daniel and Tanya and cherished great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister Tina and Mary, brothers Tom, Jimmy and Gerard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Ann, Eileen and Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on (Wednesday) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Ballyfermot on (Thursday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’c followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Dogs Trust.

The late Bridget Loughnane

The death has occurred of Bridget (Delia) Loughnane (née Lawlor) late of 3 Dalcassin Tce., Kickham St., Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Denis, son Fintan and daughter Mary, deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Jimmy, Denis, Paudie, Eddie, Kevin and Joseph, daughters June, Ann, Phyllis and Delia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, 10th April, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 11th April, at 11am, Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Ellen Molamphy

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Molamphy (née Horan) late of Cullinagh, Ballina, Tipperary / Golden, Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Lakes Nursing Home Killaoe on April 7th. Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Andrew,John,Freda and Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family - daughters in law Bríd,Sue and Carmel, her cherished grandchildren Aisling, Ciara, Tomás, Anna, Daniel, Paul and Caroline, sisters Kitty (Quirke) and Joan (O'Dwyer), sisters- in law,brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe from 6-8p.m. on Wednesday 10th April. Requiem Mass on Thursday 11th April at 11.30 a.m. in Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina. Burial afterwards at Castletown Cemetery.Family flowers only. Donations ,if desired, to the Milford Hospice, Limerick

The late John Stott

The death has occurred of John Stott 35 Townsfields, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Cobh, Cork. Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Houlihan) and much loved father of Philip, David & Darren, step father of Nina & Michael & dear son of Brenda. Sadly missed by his loving wife & family, mother, sisters Eileen, Linda, Susan & Carol, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends. Reposing at Cahill’s Funeral Home, Newtown Rd., Cobh (P24Y383) on Thursday, 11th of April, from 10.30am with service at 11.30am followed by removal to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

The late Josephine White

The death has occurred of Josephine White (née Kelly) late of Knockbawn, Rossmore, Tipperary and formerly of Commonaline, Cappawhite. Peacefully in the excellent care of the Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, Co. Tipperary, Josephine, predeceased by her husband Matthew and her son Matthew; Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Noreen, sons Liam, James and Gerard, sister-in-law Sr. Assumpta, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Tuesday evening, 9th April, from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

