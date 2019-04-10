Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 10, 2019

The late Killian Brian Roche

The death has occurred of Killian Brian Roche late of Dublin / Tipperary. Suddenly, in Dubai, on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Adored and forever loved by his parents Brian and Christine, sisters Aisling and Niamh, Fiancé Emily MacKeogh, best pal Zeb, grandparents Mathew and Marjorie Roche, grandmother Maureen Gorman and his deceased grandad Christopher Gorman, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family friends and colleagues. A celebration of Killian’s beautiful and full life will be held in Dardistown Crematorium on Saturday, April 13, at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Doctors Without Borders or The Kevin Bell Trust.

The late Kitty Ahern

The death has occurred of Kitty Ahern (née Kavanagh) late of Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary. Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, to St. Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Joe Butler

The death has occurred of Joe Butler late of Gortavoher, Aherlow, Tipperary. Predeceased by his father Ned. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, sister Maria (Fitzgerald), brothers John & Jim, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing this Wednesday evening at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Rd., Tipperary Town from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Glen of Aherlow.

The late Nicky Delicato

The death has occurred of Nicky Delicato late of Ard Na Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at Harold’s Cross Hospice, Dublin. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Elena, daughter Rose, sons Dominic and Roberto, son-in-law Arthur, daughters-in-law Valeria and Triona, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Breda O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Breda O'Donnell (née Ryan (Austin)) late of Bannixtown House, Fethard, Tipperary / Donohill. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Breda; wife of the late Percy O'Donnell. Predeceased by her siblings John Ryan and Mary Buckley. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Moya (Desmond), Deirdre and Carmel, grandchildren Andrew, Michelle and Jack, sons-in-law Michael and Ger, sister-in-law Sally, devoted nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Percy

The death has occurred of John Percy late of Park View West, Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by his son Frankie and wife Hanna. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Tim and Seán, daughters-in-law Aoife & Liz, adored grandchildren Craig, Ryan, Róisín, Caoimhe & Orlaith, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, for Requiem Mass at 10-30pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

The late Fr James Pollock

The death has occurred of Fr James (Jim) Pollock late of St. Oliver's Parish, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Recently predeceased by his sister Mary, he will be sadly missed by his brothers Bill, Paddy and John, sisters Eileen and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, his Rosminian family, and all his friends. Reposing at St. Oliver’s Church on Thursday afternoon from 2.00pm, with prayers at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (née Ryan) late of 4 Glasha Talann, Doon, Limerick / Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen, Margaret, wife of the late Jackie; Sadly missed by her loving son Noel (Bruff), daughter Eileen Aherne (Sadlierswell, Tipperary), sister Nora Doran (Co. Meath), daughter-in-law Ruth, son-in-law Tadgh, sister-in-law, grandchildren Jack & Neil Aherne, Zoe & Eve Ryan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, Thursday evening (11th April) from 6 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

