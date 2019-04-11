Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 11, 2019

The late John Joyce

The death has occurred of John Joyce late of Graffin Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by his mother Lizzy and dad Willie. Deeply regretted by his brother Paddy, sisters Margaret and Teresa, brother-in-law Ger, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, to arrive at 8-45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11-30am. Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.

The late Tom O'Brien

The death has occurred of Tom O ‘Brien late of Fourwinds, Knock Road, Roscrea, Tipperary / Cobh, Cork. Group H.R Manager Shaws Department stores ,formerly of CIF Cork and formerly of Ballymore Cobh. Suddenly. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Kenny (Tusla) adored father of Dan & Rosie,cherished son of P.J & Mary, much loved brother of David & Kate & dear son in law of Joe and Ann Kenny Eyrecourt Co. Galway. Deeply regretted by his loving family,brothers in law,sisters in law, niece,nephew,relatives, colleagues & friends. Reposing at Cahill’s funeral home Newtown Rd Cobh (P24Y383) on Friday 12th of April with visitation from 6pm to 8pm. Service on Saturday 13th of April at 11.30am in funeral home followed by cremation ceremony at The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy. House private please. Family flowers only

The late Eileen Ryan

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née O'Callaghan) late of Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary. Eileen passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pat, she will be sadly missed by her sons Andy, John, Pat and Philly, daughters Ita (Gallagher) and Clare, brothers Pat and Phil, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her home on Friday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm followed by burial in New Cemetery, Grange. House private on Friday morning please.

