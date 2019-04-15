Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 15, 2019

The late Anne Jones

The death has occurred of Anne Jones (née Norton) late of St. Michael’s Terrace, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Brendan, sons David and Roger, daughters Claire and Veronica, grandchildren, son-in- law, daughter-in- law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, on Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. House private, please.

The late Mary Kennedy

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy (née McNulty) late of Gurtlassobrien, Ballina, Tipperary / Killaloe, Tipperary. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughter Siobhán, sons Michéal and Eoin, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Sarah-Jane and Hazel, grandchildren Sarah, Joe, Maggie-Jean, Martin and Katie, sisters Nora, Kathleen, Joan and Nell and her late sisters Gay and Margaret, brothers Pat and Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s funeral home, Newport, Sunday from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina, Monday, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Templekelly cemetery. House private, Monday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Sr. Ann Margaret Lynch

The death has occurred of Sr. Ann Margaret Lynch late of Bon Secours, Cnoc Mhuire, College Road, Cork City, Cork / Cahir, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Bon Secours Convent Cork, Sr. Ann Margaret, sister of Bon Secours, beloved sister of the late Tom and Jim. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, her Religious Community, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Bon Secours Cnoc Mhuire, College Road on Sunday (14th) from 4pm followed by evening prayer at 7pm. Requiem Mass at Cnoc Mhuire on Monday (15th) at 11am, followed by burial at St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.