Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 16, 2019

The late Noel MacNamara

The death has occurred of Noel MacNamara, Hy-Brasil, Ardfinnan (E91 F348) and Mack Cleaners, Clonmel, on 14th April. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by Babs, his beloved wife of 62 years, his children Brendan, Helen, John, Maurice, Aidan, Clare, and Colette, his daughters-in-law Maura, Deirdre, Mary, and Deirdre, his sons-in-law John, Colm, and Conal, twenty-three grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his wide circle of friends and staff. Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 16th of April, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Finnian's Cemetery, Ardfinnan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

The late John O'Riordan

The death has occurred of John O'Riordan, Tudor Drive, Prior Park, Clonmel, late of AIB Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cork City, 14th April 2019 at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Brother of the Late Sr. Maureen). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Niall (Crosshaven), daughters Amy (USA) and Aoife (Australia), daughter-in-law Áine, sons-in-law Chuck and J.P., grandchildren Laura, Anna, Susan, Ian, Leah, Charlie and Heidi, brother Tom, sisters Lily, Evelyn and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel (E91 PK19) on Wednesday evening from 4.45pm with removal at 6.45 to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church. Funeral Liturgy on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Association, Clonmel.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Condon

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Condon, Devon Road, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary. Paddy died on Sunday April 14th. 2019 at St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West. Paddy is deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, sons Patrick, Mike, Noel, Tim, J.J. and Brian, brothers Bob and John D., daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to the Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide Templeglantine. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.

The late John Cullen

The death has occurred of John Cullen, Springvale, Limerick Road & late of 39 Kenyon Street, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, after a long illness. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Mary & sisters Mary, Ann, Bridget and Eleanor . Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosaleen (Rose), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, cousins neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday at 11.45 o'c for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Old Cemetery. House private, please.

The late Noel O'Mara

The death has occurred of Noel O'Mara, Mill St, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at O’ Dwyer's Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am with burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Marie O'Meara

The death has occurred of Marie O'Meara (née Reddan), Loughan, Dunkerrin and late of Lorrha, Co. Tipperary, April 14th 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, son Keith, daughter Jane, parents Michael and Ann, sister Lucy, brother Patrick, son-in-law Timmy, grandson Calab, brothers and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning to Dunkerrin Church to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment in Finglas Cemetery afterwards.

The late Donal Quinn

The death has occurred of Donal Quinn, Islington, London & late of Thomond place, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Sean Russell

The death has occurred of Sean Russell, Bohernanave, Thurles. Sean, deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Ardeen Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, 16th April from 6pm to 7.30pm arriving at Bohernanave Church at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, 17th April at 10am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Mary Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mary Dwyer (née Fahey), Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly Tipperary, April 15th, 2019 (peacefully) in the care of the wonderful staff at Belmont nursing home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Mary (Cruess Callaghan), Billy, Ed, Rita, Madeleine and the late Cathy and adoring grandmother of Robert, Jessica, Gavin and Klaas. Sadly missed by all her family, sons-in-law Ceddy and Marko, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.00 am. in St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, followed by burial at Deansgrange Cemetery.