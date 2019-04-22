Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 22, 2019

The late Matthew Geary

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Geary late of Finger Post, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Husband of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sons John and Andrew, daughter Anne-Marie, sister Bridget, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Declan and Lorri, grandchildren Michael, Ethan, Loren and Myah, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm. Removal at 7.30 o'clock to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Pamela Kelly

The death has occurred of Pamala (Pam) Kelly (née Dungan) late of Rossmore Village, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Mill Road, Saggart, Co. Dublin. Pamala (Pam), sadly missed by her loving family, husband Robert, son Raymond and partner Karalina, grandson Luke, brothers, sisters, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, tomorrow, Easter Monday, form 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Finian’s Church, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, at 1pm and burial afterwards in Saggart Cemetery.

The late Cait O'Meara

The death has occurred of Cáit O'Meara late of The Commons, Thurles, Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Michael, Pat & Sean, daughters Geraldine & Catherine, son-in-law Dick, partners Kathy & Andy, grandchildren Adrian, Nora, Richard & Shane, great grand daughters Lilah & Taylagh, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Tuesday evening from 4.45 o'c to 6.45 o'c. arriving at Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Edward Stapleton

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Stapleton late of 21 knockanevin, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary and formerly Ranelagh Road, Dublin. Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie. Beloved father to John and Gerard. Sadly missed by his sons John and Gerard, his daughters in law Kitt and Phil, grandchildren and great-grandson, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening April 21st, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Ileigh Church on Monday morning at 11:30am for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Dublin. Date and time to be confirmed

The late Julia Philomena Sullivan

The death has occurred of Julia Philomena Sullivan late of Heathfield, Clogheen, Tipperary. Reposing at her residence today, Sunday, from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday for 11am funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Clogheen, followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.