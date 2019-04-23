Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 23, 2019

The late Brian Goodwin

The death has occurred of Brian Goodwin late of 11 Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Rathkeale, Limerick. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Son of the late William. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Joan sister Madeleine Dillon, brothers Liam and Eugene, brother-in-law Barry, niece, nephew, niece-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at his sister Madeline Dillon’s residence Castle Matrix, Rathkeale (V94AOP4) on Tuesday April 23rd from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Wednesday 24th April for 12:30 Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Jimmy Grace

The death has occurred of Jimmy Grace late of Main Street (The Galway Shawl), Borrisokane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his beloved partner Mary, children Catherine, Jamie and Shane and their partners, brother Mick, sisters Mary and Nancy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane this Tuesday 23rd from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Wednesday morning please. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Clinic Oncology Unit.

The late Matthew (Matt) Geary

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Geary, Finger Post, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, April 20th 2019. Matthew (Matt) husband of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sons John and Andrew, daughter Anne-Marie, sister Bridget, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Declan and Lorri, grandchildren Michael, Ethan, Loren and Myah, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Cait O'Meara

The death has occurred of Cáit O'Meara, The Commons, Thurles, Co.Tipperary, 20th April 2019. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Michael, Pat & Sean, daughters Geraldine & Catherine, son-in-law Dick, partners Kathy & Andy, grandchildren Adrian, Nora, Richard & Shane, great grand daughters Lilah & Taylagh, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Tuesday evening from 4.45 o'c to 6.45 o'c. arriving at Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.