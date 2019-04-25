Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 25, 2019

The late Robert Ardill

The death has occurred of Robert (William) Ardill late of Knockarlow House, Aghancon, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly. In his 95th year. Sadly missed by his sister Susie, John and Jackie, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 5’oc. to 7’oc. (Prayers at 7’oc.). Funeral Service Saturday in Aghancon Church, at 3’oc. followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

The late Mary Bates

The death has occurred of Mary Bates (née Browne) late of Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Faugheen on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Edmond Burke

The death has occurred of Edmond (Eddie) Burke late of Goggins Hill, Ballinhassig, Cork / Tipperary. Peacefully at home in Goggins Hill, Edmond (Eddie), late of Ballincollig Barracks and 1st FIELD S&T Collins Barracks and formerly of Tipperary Town. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa (née Murphy), son, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, and extended family, neighbours and friends. Cremation Service at 11.00am on (Thursday) at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

