Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, April 26, 2019

The late John Coady

The death has occurred of John Coady late of ‘Northland’, Clancy Strand, Limerick City, Limerick / Nine-Mile-House, Tipperary. John died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marguerite, daughters Annemaree & Michelle, son-in-law Ger, Mike, grandchildren Pat, Sean, Cian, Laoise, Calum & Caoimhe, brothers Michael & Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at home in ‘Northland’ (V94 FF6W) on Sunday (April 28th) from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (April 29th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

The late Michael McCraith

The death has occurred of Michael McCraith late of Parsons Green, Clogheen, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford. Peacefully, in the tender and loving care of staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital Clonmel, surrounded by his loving family, Michael, loving son of the late Denis and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine (nee Crowley), sons David, Joe, Philip and Denis, brother Marcus, sister Anne-Marie Allen, brothers-in-law Andrew Allen and Michael Crowley, sisters-in-law Maura McCraith and Alice Murray, uncle Denis O’Donnell, nephews Robert, Mark, Paul, Ciarán and Niall, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at his home Parsons Green, Clogheen (Eircode E21 RT73),on Friday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Reposing on Saturday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by funeral prayers. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am, in St. Mary’s Church, Clogheen followed by burial in Shanrahan new cemetery, Clogheen.

The late Lena Nicholson

The death has occurred of Lena Nicholson (née McGrath) late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff of New Lodge, Bloomfield Health Services, Rathfarnham; beloved wife of the late Brian, dear mother of Helena, mother-in-law of Declan, loving nanny of Sarah, Chloe, Emma and Sophie and great-grandchildren Mason and Brogan. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and their partners, brother Edgar, sisters Breda and Alice, nieces, nephews, relatives, especially Tina and all her many friends. Reposing at her daughter’s home on Friday from 4pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. If you wish to wear something purple to remember Lena

The late Eileen Noonan

The death has occurred of Eileen Noonan late of 6 Hillview, Drangan formally Crohane, Drangan, peacefully at St. Bridgets Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir surrounded by her loving family, April 25th 2019. Deeply regretted by her sister Catherine (Benny), brothers; Martie, Michael, John and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her brother Toms' house in Newtown, Drangan on Saturday, April 27th, from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan for prayers at 8pm.m Requiem Mass on Sunday, 28th April, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Noel G. O'Brien

The death has occurred of Noel G. O'Brien late of Dublin and formerly of Parnell Street, Clonmel. Peacefully after a long bravely borne battle with ill health, predeceased by his parents Frances and Robert and his brothers Tom (Clonmel) and Johnny (Cork) and survived by his brother Robert. He will be sadly missed by his sister Catherine O'Brien (Canada), good friends Caroline and Denis, extended family and his many friends. Special thanks to Sheila O'Sullivan and Liam Conroy and those who cared for Noel in Granby Row. Removal on Monday afternoon, 29th April, to Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel for 2pm Cremation Service.

