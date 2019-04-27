Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 27, 2019

The late Bridget Bates

The death occurred on Thursday evening 25th April 2019 of Bridget Bates, Cashel Court and formerly Clerihan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Bridget passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Patricia (Nugent), she will be sadly missed by her sisters Norah, Mary, Eileen and Terry, brothers Paddy and Tony, sisters-in-law Mary Ann and Bríd, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Edward Dooley

The death has occurred of Edward Dooley late of Oaklawns, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Clonbrome, Birr, Co. Offaly and Roscrea. Peacefully in the tender and devoted care of the Nurses and Staff of Cluain Lir Care Center. He will be deepley missed by his brothers John and Conor, sisters Margaret and Patricia (Paddy Ann), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and circle of friends. Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home, Bishopsgate St., Mullingar on Sunday, April 28th, from 4pm concluding with prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church at Cluain Lir Care Center followed by burial in Clonoghil Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cluain Lir Care Center.

The late James McDonnell

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McDonnell late of Gurtagarry, Toomevara, Tipperary. Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora. Deeply regretted by his loving children Kathleen (Ryan) and Noel, partner Mary & the Kelly family, grandchildren Michelle, Luke, Paul, Jake and Allison, sisters Joan Lonergan and Moira Connolly, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Miriam, brother-in-law Do, sisters-in-law Evelyn, Sadie and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many loyal customers and friends. Reposing at the Shop, Gurtagarry on Sunday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Gortagarry on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

The late Des Owens

The death has occurred of Des Owens late of The Chase, Clonmel, Tipperary and late of Newcastle Road, Ballynahinch, Co. Down, 25th April 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosaleen, daughter Kathleen, sons Peter, Fergal and John and their partners, grandchildren, brother Dermot, sister Maura, brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel (E91 PK19) on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

