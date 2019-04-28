Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 28, 2019

The late Michael D'Arcy

The death has occurred of Michael D'Arcy late of Dranganmore, Cahir, Tipperary. Michael passed away unexpectedly at his home. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, brothers Jim and Patrick, sisters Kitty, Maura, Anne, Ellen Rose, Patricia, Eilis, Brigid, and Carmel, nephews, nieces, godchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 6.00oc. to 8.00oc. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler on Wednesday for Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Bansha cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Diabetes Ireland.

The late Sean McKenna

The death has occurred of Sean McKenna late of Glencrue, Portroe, Tipperary. Peacefully. Predeceased by his beloved wife Peggy. Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Mary, brothers Martin and Denis, sisters Christina and Mary, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Monday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.

The late Bridget Bates

The death occurred on Thursday evening 25th April 2019 of Bridget Bates, Cashel Court and formerly Clerihan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Bridget passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Patricia (Nugent), she will be sadly missed by her sisters Norah, Mary, Eileen and Terry, brothers Paddy and Tony, sisters-in-law Mary Ann and Bríd, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.