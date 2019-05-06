Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 6, 2019

The late Eileen Bolster

The death has occurred of Eileen Bolster (née Cornally) late of Rathcoole, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Beloved sister of the late Joseph. Deeply regretted by her adoring husband Patrick, sons Mark, Paul & Alan, daughter Lucia, son in law David, daughters in law Jayne, Aisling & Ciara, grandchildren, brother Peadar, sisters Mary & Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Monday from 4-7pm, with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The late Maura D'Arcy

The death has occurred of Maura D'Arcy late of Dranganmore, Cahir, Tipperary. Maura, Los Angeles, USA and formerly of Dranganmore, passed away unexpectedly. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Rene, her brothers Jim and Patrick, sisters Kitty, Anne, Ellen Rose, Patricia, Eilis, Brigid, and Carmel, by her nephews, nieces, godchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, her many friends including her special friend Rita.

The late Bridget Mullins

The death has occurred of Bridget Mullins, Bianconi Drive and River Street, Clonmel, 4th May 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacinta, sons Paul, Seamus, Desmond and Vincent, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law Teresa Hanrahan and Biddy McGrath, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Oliver’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Joseph (Joe) O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O'Sullivan, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, 4th May 2019. peacefully in the tender care of all at Deerpark Nursing Home. Joseph (Joe) - Pre-deceased by his daughter Catherine, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Stephen, daughters Marie & Christine, sons-in-law John, Shane & Bill, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grand-children Shane, Emma, Rosemary, Alison & Ava, great grandchildren Shannon, Andrea & Helen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Monday (May 6) from 6pm; removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

