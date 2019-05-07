Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 7, 2019

The late Patricia Fell

The death has occurred of Patricia Fell late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and formerly Thurles, Co Tipperary. Patricia passed away peacefully at St Bridget’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday afternoon. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Chloe, Marina and Elaine, son Sean, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Removal from Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Deirdre Lanigan

The death has occurred of Deirdre Lanigan (née Coady) late of 8 Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died May 1st, 2019. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Bru Columbanus Cork.

The late Martin Ryan

The death has occurred of Martin Ryan (Anthony) late of Newtown, Drombane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Bridget, Nora and Josie and their families, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing on Tuesday evening at John Carey's residence, Newtown, Drombane, (E41 WF61) from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Upperchurch Cemetery.

