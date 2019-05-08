Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 8, 2019

The late Catherine Kennedy

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Kennedy late of Bishopswood, Dundrum, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Matron and Staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum, Catherine, (Kathleen); sadly missed by her brothers Michael and Willie, sisters Alice, Mary, Diane, Geraldine and Martina, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Church of the Assumption Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballintemple Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Ena Kiely

The death has occurred of Ena (Catherine) Kiely (née McCormack) late of The Vale, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, on 6th May 2019. Predeceased by her husband Larry, son Tim, daughters Noelle and Katherine. Much loved mother of Ellen, Julia, Jerome, Laurence and Joseph, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm toSt. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Bill Meaney

The death has occurred of Bill Meaney late of Crampscastle, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Maura. Deeply regretted by his daughters Pauline, Bernie, Marie and Roseanne, his brothers Jim and Michael, grandchildren Bob and Harry, sons-in-law Robert and Micheál, nieces Mary, Catherine and Lisa, nephew Martin, brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Wednesday, May 8th, from 5.30pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Christine O'Connor

The death has occurred of Christine O'Connor late of Coolderry, Upperchurch, Tipperary. Peacefully at home in the loving care of her daughter Janet (Ryan), son-in-law T.J. and granddaughter Christine. Deeply regretted by her family, son Kevin, daughters Janet, Marion and Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Thursday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The late Mary O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Mary O'Keeffe late of Northampton, England & formerly of Glenough, Rossmore, Tipperary. Peacefully at Northampton General Hospital, predeceased by her brothers Dan and Eddie and sister Eileen. Deeply regretted by her daughter Natalie and Natalie’s partner John, sisters Josephine, Margaret, Kathleen and Norah, brothers Joseph and Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, 3 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Funeral Mass in Northampton RC Church of St. Gregory the Great on Friday 10th May at 1.15 pm followed by cremation.

