Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 9, 2019

The late Mary Butler

The death has occurred of Mary Butler (née Quinlan) late of Moher East, Cappawhite, Tipperary and formerly of Reask, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick surrounded by her family, Mary, predeceased by her husband Martin; sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and John, daughters Una, Margaret, Marie and Eileen, sisters Margaret and Eileen, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite this Thursday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Philip G. Purcell

The death has occurred of Philip G. Purcell late of Glenbane Lodge, Emly, Tipperary ( Auctioneer G.V.M. Tattersalls, Ireland), May 7, 2019, peacefully at home, predeceased by his parents and his sister Stella. Beloved husband of Maura, father of Sonia, Kenneth, and Nigel, will be sadly missed by his niece Rachel, daughters-in-law Mel and Fernanda, his grandchildren Jonty, Georgina, Ruairi, Charlie and Clementine, his extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick tomorrow, (Friday, from 3.30pm with removal at 8.00pm to St Ailbe's Church, Emly. Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 11am, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit Clonmel.

The late Elizabeth Coffey

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Coffey (née Scully) late of Lisvernane, Aherlow, Tipperary. Peacefully at U.H.L on 7/05/2019 Elizabeth (Lil). Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Pat, daughters Helen and Brigid, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Gavin, sister-in-law Angela Scully, grandchildren Daniel, Patrick and Kate, great-grandchildren Aaron and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives, carer Eileen Leahy, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Thursday evening in Fraser's Home Galbally E34 AE 22 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in Church of the Sacred Heart Lisvernane followed by burial in Church Grounds.

The late Agnes O'Riordan

The death has occurred of Agnes O'Riordan (née Ryan) late of Bishopstown, Cork and late of Main Street, Tipperary and Marlborough Road, Dublin. On May 8, 2019, peacefully, in the care of BishopsCourt Residential Care. Agnes (nee Ryan), beloved wife of Patrick (Pat) and devoted mother of Deirdre, Mary, Niall, Michael and Helen. Deeply regretted by her family, sons-in-law Diarmuid, Colm & Jimmy, daughter-in-law Ashling, grandchildren Sarah, Rachel, Jennifer, Emma, Lia, James, Robert, Mark, Jack, David, Thomas, Patrick & Alex, sisters, relatives and friends. Lying in repose in Crowley's Funeral Home, Ballincollig, from 6pm Thursday with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Real Presence Curraheen. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. James' Cemetery Chetwynd.

The late Donal Quinn

The death has occurred of Donal Quinn late of Islington, London and late of Thomond place, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tess, son Tony, daughters Patricia & Jacqueline, brothers Tom, Murt & Sean, sisters Nora and Patricia, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Memorial Mass will be held this Saturday evening (May 11th) at St. Mary of The Rosary Church at 6.15 p.m.

The late Antoinette Ryan

The death has occurred of Antoinette Ryan (née Frahill) late of Castletroy, Limerick / Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital Brisbane Australia. Daughter of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her adored husband Robert, beautiful daughter Anna, much loved mother Anne, sister Grainne (Cummins) and brother Alan. Father and Mother in law Anthony and Lucy Ryan, sisters in law, brothers in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday 11th of May at 12 noon in Our Lady Help of Christians Church Milford, Castletroy.

