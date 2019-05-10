Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 10, 2019

The late Mary Bourke

The death has occurred of Mary Bourke late of Appian Way, Dublin 6, Dublin formerly Clune, Clonoulty and The Green, Holycross, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly in the excellent care of the team at Beechfield Manor, Shankill, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Maureen and brother John. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Richard and Edward, sisters-in-law Nora, Theresa and Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving at Holycross Abbey, Thurles on Saturday, 11th May, at 2.30pm, for Requiem Mass at 3pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tony O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Tony O'Sullivan late of St. Nicholas Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Luton, England. Recently predeceased by his wife Eileen, Tony passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday. Beloved father of Peter, he will be sadly missed by his loving son, grandchildren Ross, Colleen and Liam, great-grandchildren Jude, Ronnie, Dylan & Orla, sisters Biddy (English), Lecia (Hackett), Phyllis (Palmer) & Peggy (Maunsell), daughter-in-law Jackie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Cullen) late of Timoney, Knock, Roscrea, Tipperary / Gorey, Wexford. Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff of the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her husband Joe, daughter Mairead, sons Padraig and Sean, son-in-law Alvaro, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Karolina, grandchildren Conor, CarolAnn, Isabelle, Jackie and Jessie, brothers Philip and Sean, sisters Margaret, Ann, Betty, Christine and Marta, brothers-in-law. sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5.00 with rosary at 8.00. Arriving in Knock Church, Roscrea on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon and cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

The late David Walsh

The death has occurred of David Walsh late of Castleknock, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary. WALSH, David (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Ex. Irish Independent) May 8th, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Highfield Healthcare, Whitehall, Dublin 9. Beloved husband of Caitriona, predeceased by his brother Paddy; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Ella, sister-in-law Gertie, nieces Siobhán, Gráinne and Deirdre, nephew Peter, grandnieces Aisling and Lara, grandnephews Oscar, Eoghan and David, relatives and friends. Reposing at Highfield Healthcare on Friday evening (May 10th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Funeral Mass in Highfield Oratory on Saturday (May 11th) at 12 noon followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

