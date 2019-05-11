Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 11, 2019

The late Jim Bourke

The death has occurred of Jim (James) Bourke late of Rochford Crescent, Bakers Walk, Kilcock, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary. Formerly of Nenagh and London. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Jim (James) loving partner of Caroline, dear father of Paul, Kevin, Katie and Luke, grandfather of Finlay, Evie, Mollie, Flo and Freddie. Sadly missed by his family, brother Michael, sister-in-law Joan, nephew, nieces, extended family, the Kelly family and his co-workers in Moyglare Sand & Gravel, friends and neighbours. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Sunday from 4pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 2pm on Monday followed by burial in Kilcloon cemetery Co.Meath. Family flowers only please. Donations to the ONCOLOGY UNIT at Beaumont Hospital. Box at Church .

The late Mary Cooney

The death has occurred of Mary Cooney (née Ryan) late of Truskey West, Barna, Galway / Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at University Hospital, Galway. Predeceased by her husband Mairtín. Sadly missed by her son Ciáran, daughter Roisín, grandchildren Sorcha, Mairtín, Aoife, Síofra, Caoimhe & Oisín, daughter-in-law Jackie, son-in-law Darren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. Reposing at the Cillín within the grounds of the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna Sunday 12th May from 5pm with removal at 7pm to adjoining Church. Mass on Monday 13th, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Muckinagh Cemetery, Camus. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Cancer Care West. 'House Private'.

The late Jimmy Cunningham

The death has occurred of Jimmy Cunningham late of 6 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Martin and sister Patsy (Carroll). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, son Jamie and duaghter Markella. Brothers Joe, Eamon and John, sisters Sarah, Maisie, Kathleen, Ann and Bess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, godchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 4.00pm with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Monday morning at 11.15am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to the Oncology Department Limerick Regional Hospital.

The late Joan Flannery

The death has occurred of Joan Flannery (née Stanley) late of Bellevue, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her daughter Myra, son Keith, brothers Tom, Michael, Victor, sisters Nelly, Kit, Hazel, Bess. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack, sons Eugene, John, Denis, Paul, Declan and Nigel, sisters Mary and Frank, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Saturday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal Sunday to Kilbarron Church arriving at 1:45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private Sunday morning, Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Jeremiah Hayes

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Hayes late of Gorteeshal, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Jerry loving husband of Patricia and dear father of John, Dominic, Maureen (Walsh), Catherine (Douglas), Gretta (English), Cora (Culleton), Helen (Callan) and Gemma (Musgrave). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Parochial Hall, Ballyporeen on Saturday, 11th May, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving into the Church of The Assumption, Ballyporeen for Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Walter Hogan

The death has occurred of Walter Hogan late of Connolly Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. At South Tipp General Hospital Walter; sadly missed by his loving family Anne, Andy and Seanie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and his many friends.Rest in peace. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7.30 o'clock to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late John Bernard Leahy

The death has occurred of John Bernard (Berni) Leahy late of Castleiney, Templemore, Tipperary / Borris-in-Ossory, Laois. Sadly missed by his sisters Marion and Loreto, brothers Dermot and Fred, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney on Sunday to arrive at 12-45pm for 1pm Mass. Interment in Loughmore Cemetery afterwards.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan late of Gorteeny, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his grandfather Dan Cleary. Very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Denis and Patricia, brothers James, Daniel and Donncha, grandparents Jimmy and Margaret Ryan and Rena Cleary, aunts, uncles, granduncles, grandaunts, cousins, relatives, student colleagues at NUIG and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home in Gorteeny (E41 DT20) this Sunday from 4 O'Clock to 8 O'Clock. Removal on Monday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 11 O'Clock, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

