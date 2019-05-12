Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 12, 2019

The late Peter Ahern

The death has occurred of Peter Ahern late of Cloneybrien, Portroe, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Peter, Marie Murphy (Corbally, Limerick) and Noreen O'Brien (Birdhill). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brother Tom, sister Mary Jane (Doyle), daughter-in-law, sons-in law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, (Portroe).

The late Rena McDonnell

The death has occurred of Rena McDonnell late of Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Late of the Cake Shop, Bridge Street and Greystone, Court Carrick on Suir Died 9th of May 2019. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New street, Carrick on Suir, on Monday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick On Suir.

The late Jim Williams

The death has occurred of Jim Williams late of Killusty, Fethard, Tipperary. Suddenly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, daughters Claire, Martha and Catriona, son-in-law Raymond, grandchildren, brother Christy, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (E91 TO20) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving Monday at 10.45am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

