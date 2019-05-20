Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 20, 2019

The late Paddy Cleary

The death has occurred of Paddy Cleary late of Curraghpoor, Tipperary. Peacefully in the excellent care of the matron and staff of St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. Paddy: Predeceased by his sister Mary Dunne and brothers Fr Sean and Fr Connie (Columban Missionaries). Sadly missed by his loving Family, his wife Madge, son Pat, daughters Síobhan, Lily and Níamh, brothers Michael and Ollie, sister Sadie (Delaney), grandchildren Maeve, Emer, Niall, Aideen, Sam, Donnacha and Sean, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law and brother-in-law to the late Fr Tom Breen (Holycross), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (E34 FW72) on Wednesday (May 22nd) from 3pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Bridget Larkin

The death has occurred of Bridget Larkin late of 20 Ikerrin Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Bridget predeceased by her husband Martin, deeply regretted by her loving sons Murt and Tom, daughter Gemma, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandchildren, Gemma's partner Michael, brother Denis, sisters Joan, Marie, Kitty, Rose, Ann and Pat, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, 21st May from 4pm to 7.30pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 22nd May at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Margaret Hahessy

The death has occurred of Margaret Hahessy (née O'Neill) late of Old Road and formerly of Spafield Crescent and St. Francis Row, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Margeret, deeply regretted her partner Francis Shiels, sons John Michael and Ian, daughter Anita, daughters-in-law Margaret and Aoife, son-in-law Willie, grandchildren Corey, Adam, Ella, Kayden, Aaron, Khloe and Tyler, brother Patrick (Nailer), sisters Bridget Doherty and Frances Kennedy, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.00noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The late Phyllis Hayes

The death has occurred of Phyllis Hayes late of Galboola, Littleton and formerly Boula, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her mother Nancy. In the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles Will be sadly missed by her very good friends Maudie Ryan and Frances Aherne, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 20th May from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 21st at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery.

