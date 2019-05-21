Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 21, 2019

The late Geraldine Barry

The death has occurred of Geraldine Barry late of San Jose, California, USA and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Dearest daughter of the late Joe and Nora Barry and beloved mother of Claire and Colin Baeriswyl. Geraldine died tragically in San Jose on 15th May 2019. She is deeply regretted by her beloved children, sisters and brothers, John, Rachel, Mary, Ruth, Joe, Aileen and Nora. She will be sadly missed by her extended family, Stuart, Lou and Sue Baeriswyl, all her nieces and nephews, and her many wonderful friends in Ireland and America. Reposing at Lima-Campagna-Alameda, Mission Chapel, San Jose on Monday, 20th May at 7pm. Funeral Mass at St Christopher’s Church, San Jose Tuesday, 21st May at 7pm. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in Cashel, Co. Tipperary in due course.

The late John Cunningham

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Cunningham late of Croughafoil, Doon, Limerick / Kilcommon, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at his home. Predeceased by his infant son Patrick, brother Jim, sister Bridget (Criss). Beloved husband of Mary, and much loved father of Josephine, Stephen and Bridget. Sadly missed by his wife and children, brother Br. Muiris, sister Mary, sons-in-law John and Derek, grandchildren Emma, John and Sean, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew and niece, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Tuesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6pm to 8.30pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

The late Michael O'Neill

The death has occurred of Michael O'Neill late of Lower Ballykiveen, Monard, Tipperary / Limerick. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Management and staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen, Michael; predeceased by his wife Eileen; sadly missed by his loving brother Monsignor Willie Oliver, sister Nuala (McGrath), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, grandnephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Wednesday evening (22nd May) from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Nicholas’ Church Solohead. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

