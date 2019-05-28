Former Tipp Senator Kathleen O'Meara mourns the loss of her mother

The death has been announced of the mother of former Tipperary Senator Kathleen O'Mara.

The Labour Party representative who went on to work in a number of charitable organisations including the Irish Cancer Society, shares the same name with her late mother who was in her 100th year. And, her sister Aileen worked a journalist with RTE.

Kathleen O'Meara (Snr) nee Burke, of Ardavagga, Shinrone, Co. Offaly and formerly of Scorduff House, Brosna and Cahir, Co. Tipperary died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Timothy (Tim) and their first daughter Mary, she will be very sadly missed by her son Seán, daughters Máire (Dublin), Aileen (Dublin), Kathleen (Nenagh), Noreen (Doon), Bríd (Dublin), Áine (France), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Kathleen is reposing this evening Tuesday in Treacys Funeral Home, Shinrone from 4 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone arriving at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow Wednesday at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.