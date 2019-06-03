Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, June 3, 2019

The late Joan Connors

The death has occurred of Joan Connors (née Carroll) late of Rathmoy, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin and John, daughters Mary and Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Sean, sister Breda, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, carer Patricia, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

The late Pat Corbett

The death has occurred of Pat Corbett late of Lismore, Waterford and formerly of Main Street , Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. June 2nd 2019. Pat, predeceased by his wife Kitty and his sister Marie (O’Donnell). Deeply regretted by his brothers John and Jimmy, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Carthage's House Mortuary, Lismore, on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Carthage's Church, Lismore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

The late Peg (Margaret) Cross

The death has occurred of Peg (Margaret) Cross (née O' Regan) late of Market Street and late of Barnora, Cahir, Tipperary / Doneraile, Cork. Peg, wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Aidan, passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin, Brendan and Declan, daughter Olive (Long), sister May, son in law John, daughters in law Triona and Trish, her 10 adored grandchildren, brother in law Dick, cousin Eileen Sheehan, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on this Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Special Olympics Ireland.

The late Brendan Cummins

The death has occurred of Brendan Cummins late of Boola, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brothers Frank, Pat, Cronin and Michael. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sr. Majella (Dublin) and Sr. Terri (Ennis), brothers Billy and Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 5.00 with prayers at 8.00. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Camblin Cemetery.

