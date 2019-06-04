Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 4, 2019

The late Tomas Condon

The death has occurred of Tomas Condon late of Garryfrask, Pallasgreen, Limerick / Tipperary. Suddenly Tomas; sadly missed by his devoted wife Siobhan, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Pallasgreen (V94 VYH6) Wednesday evening (5th June) from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to the Roadtramps Clubhouse, Murroe; Arriving in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Oola.

The late Thomas Costello

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Costello late of 1 Chapel St, Ballinakill, Laois / Dromline, Tipperary. Tommy died at his residence on Sunday 2nd June. Deeply regretted by his sister Peggy, nieces; Mary, Ann, Pauline and Deirdre, nephews; Michael and Seamus, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11 oc. Interment afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot, Co. Kildare.

The late Judy Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Judy Fitzpatrick (née Freaney) late of Sycamore Drive, Ardnore, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Nine-Mile-House, Tipperary. In the loving care of her daughter Mary and more recently the staff of St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary, Seán, Richard and Hilary. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, sons, sister Nora, brother Martin, daughters-in-law Jean and Kathleen, son-in-law Joachim, grand-daughters, grandsons, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday (June 4th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown. Funeral on Wednesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a children's charity of your choice. House private.

The late Agatha Golden

The death has occurred of Agatha Golden (née McLaughlin) late of Leenane Road, Westport, Mayo and formerly Rahealty, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 2/6/2019. Predeceased by her brother Seamus and sister Madeleine (Sr. Finnian). Treasured wife of Gerard (Gar) Phc.PC., sons Conor and John, daughters Laura, Pauline (O'Donovan) and Judy, brother John (Thurles), sisters Caroline O'Flanagan (Blackrock), Anne O'Donovan (Tullamore), sister-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law Billy and Peter, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Agatha will be reposing in Navin's Funeral Home, Westport on Tuesday June 4th from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Westport, on Wednesday June 5th at 11.30am for Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery. House private please.

The late Gerard Moroney

The death has occurred of Gerard (Buggy) Moroney late of Lisvernane, Aherlow, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his heart broken wife Kathleen (née Crowe, Barrinstown), brothers Pat, Denis (Adare), Eddie, John, Michael, Redmond (Two Pot House), sisters Kathleen Walshe (Hospital, Co. Limerick), Nellie, Mary Donnelly (Balbriggan, Dublin), Geraldine McKnight, Margaret Coskeran (Kilross), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence Moroney's Bar (E34 DY68) on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving Wed. morning at Lisvernane Church at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery

The late Kathleen O'Connell

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Connell (née Egan) lte of Reddanswalk, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Currow, Co Kerry. Peacefully at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home June 2nd 2019. Kathleen, saldy missed by her loving family, daughter Denise, grandchildren Micheline and partner Ally, Thomas and partner Helen, great grandchildren Finn and Brodie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home in Reddanswalk, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Private cremation to follow.

The late Robert O'Riordan

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) O'Riordan late of Abbeysida and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary. On June 3rd 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Lucy and all the Staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Robert (Bobby), beloved husband of the late Angela and father of the late Denis. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Kathleen, sons Robert, Martin, Desmond and Brendan, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law, Kathleen, Margaret, Alison, Debbie, Nora and Lily, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

