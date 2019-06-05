Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The late Noreen Brady

The death has occurred of Noreen Brady (née O'Brien) late of Kilmacud, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, in her 93rd year, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital; beloved wife of the late Jim and adoring grandmother of Maeve (in Heaven); she will be very sadly missed by her loving children Irene, Seamus, Norma, Barbara and Marina, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at home, on Thursday (6th June), from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Removal on Friday morning (7th June) to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud, arriving for 10 a.m. Funeral Mass and afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery.

The late Mairead Kennedy

The death has occurred of Mairead Kennedy late of Cabinteely, Dublin and formerly of Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully on 31st of May, 2019, at St. Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin; beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Gerard and Anne, cherished grandmother of Liam, Daniel, Rory, Jack and Layla, she will be sadly missed by her family, relatives and a wide circle of friends. A gathering for family and friends will take place at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday (6th June) from 5.00pm-7.00pm, with prayers at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (7th June) at 10.00am in St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely, followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road. Family flowers only, please.

The late Paula Lonergan

The death has occurred of Paula Lonergan late of Castleview, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Paul and Noreen, sisters Kayla, Aoibhe and Leah, step-mother Áine, grandmother Pat Casey, uncles, aunts, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Finnian’s Cemetery, Ardfinnan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to C-SAW.

The late Tish O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Tish O'Gorman (née Torpey) late of 25 Connolly Park, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

