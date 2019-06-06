Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 6, 2019

The late Johnny McGrath

The death has occurred of Johnny McGrath late of Ashe Road, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Carol (Dalton), Marguerite (McGrath), Norma (Costello), Christine (Kiely), son Denis and their mother Margaret, sisters Pauline, Eileen and Noreen, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o'c, followed by burial in Barracks Street Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice Homecare Team.

The late Christina Maher

The death has occurred of Christina Maher late of Graffin, Annacarty, Tipperary. In the tender care of the Director of Nursing, Nurses, Care Assistants and Staff of Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by the O’Dwyer Family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Graffin House on Friday (7th June) from 3 o’c with removal at 5.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o’c followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joe Rowland

The death has occurred of Joe Rowland late of 3 Sandymount View, Birr, Offaly and formerly of Assumption Park, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at his home following a short illness and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie. Devoted father of Yvonne, Karen and Elaine. Much loved grandad to Jane, Nicole, Steven and Shane, sons-in-law Nick and Darren. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence (R42 V566 Avenue to the Old Hospital, Birr) on Thursday evening from 4.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Private removal on Friday morning arriving in St. Brendan's Chruch, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea.

