Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 7, 2019

The late Sr. Gabriel Mary Gleeson

The death has occurred of Sr. Gabriel Mary Gleeson late of Dartry, Dublin / Clonoulty, Tipperary. Gleeson, Sr. Gabriel Mary (Clogher, Clonoulty) Missionary Sister of the Holy Rosary, Temple Road Dublin 6 and on mission in Nigeria and Kenya, died peacefully in the loving care of her community and staff at Temple Rd. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and Fr. Louis. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Regina (Presentation Thurles), her sister-in-law Peggy, nieces Norma and Mary, grandnephew Brian Michael, cousins, extended family , her many friends and her Holy Rosary Sisters. Reposing at Holy Rosary Convent, 48 Temple Rd. Dartry Dublin 6, with Evening Prayer at 4.30pm on Sunday 9th June 2019. Funeral Mass on Monday 10th June at 12 noon at the Church of the Holy Name, Upper Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh followed by burial at Shanganagh cemetery, Shankill.

The late Sean Cawley

The death has occurred of Seán Cawley late of Emill, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Peacefully at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Mary, son John (Ballyvary, Co Mayo), daughter Teresa (Mount Merrion, Dublin), son-in-law Mark Costello, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at St. Patricks Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, Co. Offaly on Friday evening from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday morning at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 midday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only,donations, if desired, to the Tipperary Parkinsons Association. House private on Saturday morning please

The late Betty Corcoran

The death has occurred of Betty Corcoran (née Slattery) late of Kickham St., Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Betty, sadly missed by her loving family, sons Stephen and John, daughter Pamela, daughters-in-law Sandra and Catherine, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren, Matthew (and his wife Kim), James, Simon, Shane, Emily, Ali, Sophie, Shauna, great-grandchildren, Dillon and Zac, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday to SS Peter & Paul's Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Betty Griffin

The death has occurred of Betty Griffin (née Mc Loughlin) late of 60 St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Margaret & Stephanie, sons Thomas, David & Bernard, sister Mary, sons-in-law Dean & Stephen, grandchildren Daniel, Megan, Stephen, Sean & Krystel, great grandson Dean, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday morning at 11.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses & staff of Nenagh Hospital for the exceptional care of Betty.

The late Rev Fr Peter Gerard McGrath

The death has occurred of Rev Fr Peter Gerard McGrath late of Kilburry, Cloneen, Tipperary. It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the death of Rev. Peter McGrath,Kilburry, Cloneen, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his loving dad Michael F Mcgrath. A priest of the Diocese of Tyler. We rejoice in the confident knowledge that he is at peace, and we pray that the Lord may grant Father Peter eternal rest. Arrangements will be announced soon. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Joseph Needham

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Needham late of Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Tipperary anf formerly of Friarsgrange, Fethard, June 6th 2019. Joseph (Joe), deeply regretted by his loving wife Julia, his family Willie, Joe, Ann Marie, Rosanna, Kevin, Tracey and Amy, his mother Eileen, his uncle John, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, son-in-law, family partners, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in The Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Stroke Unit in South Time Regional Hospital.

