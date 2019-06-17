Tipperary deaths - Monday, June 17, 2019

The late Michele Browne

The death has occurred of Michele Browne late of Ballintemple, Cork / Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Michele, Ballintemple, dearly loved daughter of Gertie and the late Michael and much loved mother of Enya and dear sister of Michael, Maria and Gormlaith. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, mother, brother, sisters, Enya’s partner Cathal, brothers-in-law Per Andreas and Gavin, sister-in-law Sarah, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill, Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. Removal at 7.00pm on Tuesday evening to St. Joseph’s S.M.A. Church, Blackrock Road. Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Wednesday. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

The late Thomas Burke

The death has occurred of Thomas Burke late of Monemore, Emly, Tipperary. Predeceased by his son Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, sons John, Gerard, Michael, & David, daughters Helen, Breda & partner David & Patricia, brother Michael (Mockie), (Emly), sisters Margaret (Peg), (U.K.), Nelly O'Meara, (Knockarron), Lily Peters, (Rossbog, Glen of Aherlow), Breda Finnan, (Galbally) daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Seán, Joe, Caitlin, Erin & Lauren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing this Tuesday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The late Mary Harding

The death has occurred of Mary Harding (née Hennessy) late of Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Anne’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Mary, beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her brother-in-law Billy, sisters-in-law Tessie and Judy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel at 11am followed by private cremation.

The late Patrick Hickey-Dwyer

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hickey-Dwyer late of Templenoe, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Grovestown, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, June 16th 2019, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Patrick (Paddy), beloved father of the late Philip and brother of the late Jack and Tadgh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, family Marie, Elaine, Karen, James, Clodagh and Patrick, sons-in-law Gerald, Declan and Peter, daughters-in-law Stella and Sandra, Karen’s partner Fergus, his much loved grandchildren, brothers Moore and Frank, sisters Joan and Sr Eleanor, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, his close friend Sr. Assumpta, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at home this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12 noon followed by burial in New Inn Cemetery.

The late Martin Redmond

The death has occurred of Martin Redmond late of Clonhaston, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his children, son Shaun and daughters Emma, Mairead, Pauline and Pattie. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Paddy, sisters Ben and Rita and his children’s mother Mary, grandchildren Chloe, Pete, Luke, Conor, Jamie, Cormac, Ben and Olivia. Sons-in-law Mike, Pete, Nick, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Breda Spalding

The death has occurred of Breda Spalding (née Heffernan) late of St. Patrick’s Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Breda, sadly missed by her sisters Pauline and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, tomorrow evening, Monday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

