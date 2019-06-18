Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

The late Elizabeth Cunningham

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Cunningham (née Anglim) late of Moyglass, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Eamon. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Claire, Carol, Olive, Carmel and Joyce, son Conor, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Tuesday evening from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. arriving at St. Joseph The Worker Church, Moyglass at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Grant Mannion

The death has occurred of Grant Mannion late of Drogheda, Lorrha, Tipperary. Beloved son of Nina and Mark. Sadly missed by his brothers Nathan and Lee, sister Ava, stepmother Donna, grandparents Denise, Derek, Kathleen and Eamon, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his grandparents' house, Curraghgloss, Lorrha, on Tuesday June 18th from 5p.m until 8p.m. Removal to Drogheda on Wednesday morning. Reposing at his mother's house from 5pm until 8pm Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass in Drogheda on Thursday morning. Details to follow. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Michael McGuire

The death has occurred of Michael McGuire late of Shonrell Cross and late of O'Brien Street, Tipperary Town, June 17th 2019, Michael, son of the late Jim and Mary. Peacefully at his residence, loving husband of Eileen and devoted Dad to Michelle. Deeply regretted by his sisters Maureen, Mairead, Jenny, Gracie, Geraldine, Madeleine, Frances and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt Joan Buckley, husband Tony and family, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends, especially Dan-Jo, Liam and Lil. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to Shronell Cemetery. House private please. At Michael's request, no flowers please. Donations to Cancer Research.

The late Sarah Nolan

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Nolan late of Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Two-mile-Borris, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her brothers Connie, Daniel and Joe, sisters Kitty and Margaret (Grace), good friend Marian, nephews Padraic and Eamonn, grand-nephew, grand-niece, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Tuesday 18th June 2019 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. James's Church, Two-Mile-Borris arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 and burial afterwards in Two-Mile -Borris Cemetery.

