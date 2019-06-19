Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The late Ann Buckley

The death has occurred of Ann Buckley late of Castleiney, Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Joseph, her brothers Pat and Fran. Ann will be very sadly missed by her brothers Thomas, Joe, John, Tony, Bryan and Simon, sisters Maura, Teresa and Bernie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney, to arrive at 7-45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11-30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The late Gina Coleman

The death has occurred of Gina Coleman late of Greenfields, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick, Gina, predeceased by her father John and sister Diane. Sadly missed by her loving mother Mary, sister Lisa, brother-in-law Brendan, niece Sarah, aunts, uncles, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence Wednesday evening (19th June) from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late John Lawlor

The death has occurred of John Lawlor late of Lisgarode Kilruane, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved baby daughter Elizabeth. Peacefully surrounded by his cherished family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Damian, Sean and David, daughter Collette. Grandchildren Jamie, Chloe, Aaron, Erin, Siun, Aodhan and Aoibhe. Son-in-law Eoin, daughters-in-law Ruth, Janice and Julieann. Sisters-in-law Rita and Anna, brother-in-law Michael. Nephews & nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 4 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to SS. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Grawn Graveyard.

The late Joan McGettigan

The death has occurred of Joan McGettigan (née Maher) late of Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, Tipperary and formerly of Roscrea, June 18th 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Joan, predeceased by her husband Cathal and daughter Anne, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters; Mary, Cora, Bernadette, Margot, Son; Paul, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday, June 19th, from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday Morning to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Murphy

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Phillips) late of Brighton Place, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at Milford Nursing Home, Limerick, Mary, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sadly missed by her loving son, Michael Jnr, sister Clare, brother Joe, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren, Lucia, Louis and Marcus, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Nursing Home, Limerick.

The late Monica Power

The death has occurred of Monica Power (née O'Reilly) late of Glenegad Drive, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary. Monica passed away peacefully on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John she will be sadly missed by her daughter Maria, sons Kieran and Conor, brother Pat, grandchildren John, Wilf, Mahon and Lyra; nephews, nieces and Pauline, Liza and Joe, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

The late Tom Burke

The death has occurred of Tom Burke late of Nash Place, Cahir, Tipperary (ex Co. Laois Fire Service). Predeceased by his wife Bridie, passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sons Sean and Seamus, daughters Marie and Eileen, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Clodagh and Sabine, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home (No. 7 Nash Place E21 FV58) on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Hyland

The death has occurred of John Hyland late of Killahara, Dovea, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Ballingeary Cahir, June 18th 2019. Peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home Clonmel. John, sadly missed by his wife Joan, daughters, Kathryn, Alison and Courtney, sisters Joan and Sadie, sons-in-law David and Will, grandchildren, Conor, Sorcha, Isla and Pippa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel this Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 8.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir. Funeral mass on Friday at 11.30am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Gerald John Stanton

The death has occurred of Gerald (Gerry) John Stanton late of Shangarry, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Justine, sister; Jeannie, brothers-in-law; John and David, sister-in-law Michelle, niece; Ella, father-in-law; Barry, mother-in-law; Linda, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Thursday June 20th from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral service on Friday private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Team.

