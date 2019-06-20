Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 20, 2019

The late Michael Brislane

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Brislane late of Ashgrove, Toomevara, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved sisters Olive and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie and cherished sons PJ, Rory, Seamus, Micheál, Brian, Neil and Eoin, brothers Jim & Jack, sisters Breda, Anne & Marian, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home in Ashgrove (E45 RK88) on Friday from 3 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Annameadle graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private on Saturday morning, please.

The late Willie Dunne

The death has occurred of Willie Dunne late of Rossoulty, Drombane, Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff of Ardeeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Brother of the late Tom; deeply regretted by his cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles on Thursday evening from 7pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Glenkeen Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

