Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 21, 2019

The late John Ely

The death has occurred of John Ely late of 32 Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. At home in the loving care of his family, predeceased by his infant son Dermot. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Anne, daughters Liz, Jenny and Anne, sons-in-law Johnny and James, grandchildren Amy, Leigha, C.J., Erin and Aisling, his sisters Peig, Nell, Mary and Bridget, brother Billy and sister-in-law Vi, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Friday evening from 4.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

The late Michael Forbes Gallagher

The death has occurred of Michael Forbes Gallagher late of Bolton, Greater Manchester, UK / Ballykisteen, Limerick Junction, Tipperary / Piltown, Kilkenny. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of St Michael’s Nursing Home in Caherconlish, after a long illness. Dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, sons Thurston and Ryan and stepson Simon, grandchildren Owen, Christopher, Matthew, Archie and Isaac, sisters, daughters in-law, relatives and friends. Celebration of Michael's life will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday 22nd of June at 14:30. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The late Mary Lanigan

The death has occurred of Mary Lanigan late of Rathcannon, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Roscrea. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. In the presence of her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Eileen (Roscrea), nephew Colm (O'Dwyer). Deeply regretted by her dear loving sister Eileen (O'Dwyer), nephew Paul, niece Emma, brother-in-law Eamon, grandnephew Donnacha, niece-in-law Caroline, best friend Alice, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 21st June, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday, 22nd June, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Fresh Flowers please.

The late Josephine McCormack

The death has occurred of Josephine McCormack (née Hastings) late of Graniera, Milestone, Thurles, Tipperary and late of Amigan, Croagh, Co. Limerick. June 19th 2019. Peacefully after a short illness at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, deeply regretted by her loving sons Dan and Denis, daughter-in-law Therese, sister Mary, cousins Mary, Bridie, Kitty and Patrick, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Friday evening at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6pm to 8pm with removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Upperchurch Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Aine McKenna

The death has occurred of Aine McKenna late of Main Street, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Predeceased by her father Paul, sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Geraldine. Sadly missed by her brothers Vincent and Darragh and sisters Olive, Caroline, Siobhan and her twin sister Paula and her wannabe sister Jenifer ,adored nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law Nicola, brothers-in-law Seamus, Paddy and Joe, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends. Reposing at home in the Yanks Bar, Main Street, Borrisokane on Friday evening from 4.30 pm to 8 pm. Remains will arrive to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Suaimhneas Cancer Support Centre, Gurtlandroe, Nenagh.

The late Kathleen Prout

The death has occurred of Kathleen Prout (née Molumby) late of Springfield, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband, John, daughter Mary, sons Tommy and George. Deeply regretted by her daughters: Kathleen, Noreen, Eileen and Teresa; sons: Johnjoe, Paddy, Michael, Willie, James, Martin and Francis; Brothers James, Willie, Michael, Tomás and Christy, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Family prayers tonight, Thursday, at 9.30pm in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry. Reposing tomorrow evening, Friday, 21st June, from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry. Requiem Mass in Ballingarry on Saturday morning at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in Glengoole cemetery beside St. Oliver's Church.

The late James Patrick Reardon

The death has occurred of James Patrick (The Captain) Reardon late of Rathgar, Dublin / Tipperary. REARDON, James Patrick (The Captain) (Rathgar, Dublin 6, late of Tipperary and former Captain of the 1948 Irish Olympic Track Team, London Games) June 20, 2019. Peacefully, in his 94th year, in the tender care of the staff (over the last 13 years) at Leopardstown Park Hospital, Dublin 18. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Deborah, Katherine, James and Robert. Sadly missed by his daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 24th, at 11am in the Chapel of Repose at Leopardstown Park Hospital, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown, Ph: 01 2808882.

