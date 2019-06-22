Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 22, 2019

The late Ina Gilfillan

The death has occurred of Ina Gilfillan (née Burke) late of Pearse Street, Cahir, Tipperary. Ina passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Kerry, son Rory, brother Redmond and sisters Ann, Vonnie, Mary and Bridget, her nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The late Bernard Healy

The death has occurred of Bernard (Ben) Healy late of Inchadrinagh, Englishtown, Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Brian and Kevin, daughters Marian, Ann (Mullins), Joan (Conroy), Patricia (Meehan), and Maryrose O’Toole, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Dan and Peter Metcalfe, sister Janie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday, 23rd, from 5 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Monday, 24th, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Teresa Nash

The death has occurred of Teresa Nash (née Moorehead) late of Mountain View, Cappagh, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Peacefully at her daughter Marian Ryan’s residence, predeceased by her husband Daniel. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marian, son Michael, son-in-law John, Michael’s partner Linda, grandchildren Trevor and John, John’s wife Sarah, great-grandchild Séan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Saturday evening from 4 o’c with removal at 5.30 o’c to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Donohill. Requiem Mass Sunday at 1 pm. Burial will take place in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, New York. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née McCarthy) late of Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses & staff of Melview Nursing Home. (Wife of the late Joseph Ryan). Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Kathryn, son-in-law Chris, granddaughter Céire, sisters-in-law Breda and Margaret, godchildren Michael and Eimear, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 4pm with removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Resurrection. Funeral Mass at 10am on Sunday burial immediately afterwards in Clerihan Cemetery.

