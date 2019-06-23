Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, 23 June, 2019

The late Sally Curran

The death has occurred of Sally Curran (née Kennedy) late of Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Margaret and Bridget, sons Paddy, Sean, Eddie and Mick. grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Michael's church Tipperary. Requeim Mass on Monday at 12pm and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. House private, please.

The late Nora Dillon

The death has occurred of Nora Dillon (née Lowry) late of Breansha House, Clonpet, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Eddie and son Martin. Deeply regretted by her sons John and Willie, daughters-in-law Mary and Eileen, sisters Kitty (Joyce) and Josie (Holton), sister in law Rita, brothers in law, grandchildren, Maria, Sarah, Sean, Martin, Michael and Helena, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence (E34 P932) this Sunday from 4:30pm, removal at 7:30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Monday at 10:30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Madeline Keane

The death has occurred of Madeline Keane (née O'Connell) late of Castleiney, Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the caring staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Bertie and their son who died in infancy. Deeply regretted by her son Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney, arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2.30pm, followed by interment in Templeree Cemetery.

The late Nora McNamara

The death has occurred of Nora McNamara (née Murphy) late of Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, on Monday from 5-6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen, on Tuesday for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir. May She Rest in Peace

The late Jimmy Phelan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Phelan late of Dillon Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Jimmy, (in his 90th year), passed away peacefully on Friday evening at South Tipperary General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his grand-daughter Tracy, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, sons Anthony, Chris, Seamus, Greg, Freddie and Austin, daughters Mary (Prenderville), Margaret-Ann (Dennehy) and Bridgena, brother Christy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Mary and Phil, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 4.00pm, with removal at 6.00pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm, followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery.

The late Sean Power

The death has occurred of Sean Power late of Albert Street, Clonmel, Tipperary, Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses & staff of Melview Nursing Home. (Husband of the late Ellen (Nell) Power). Very deeply regretted by his loving, sons John and Ger, daughters Ann and Eleanor, sons-in-law John and Kevin, daughters-in-law Carol and Liz, grandchildren Gillian, David, Elle, Ben and Sam, brother-in-law Francis, sister-in-law Monica, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late PJ Stokes

The death has occurred of P.J. (Mocky) Stokes late of Gortnahoe Village, Thurles, Tipperary. P.J. died suddenly on June 21st, 2019. Predeceased by his dad Brendan. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his partner Joan, doting daughter Ivy, mother Ann, sisters Jenny, Joanne and Cathriona, their partners William, John and Nicky, nieces Arwyn and Grace, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his mam Ann's residence, Gortnahoe on Monday from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church or the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.