Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, June 24, 2019

The late Anne Connolly

The death has occurred of Anne Connolly (née O'Neill) late of Main Street, Fethard, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Margaret Hodgins

The death has occurred of Margaret Hodgins (née Madigan) late of Glenbreeda, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband William (Bud), daughters Marie, Theresa, Frances and Evelyn, sons William and Kieran, her 14 grandchildren, sons-in-law Frank Mc Mullin, Francis Doolan, Tom Stapleton and Ger Lyons, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Marian, her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A special word of thanks to her carers Peggy, Celia, Patricia and Veronica. Reposing at Stapleton’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30 to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The late Michael Minogue

The death has occurred of Michael Minogue late of Mohober, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Peacefully at Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Michael, deeply regretted by his loving nephews; Tom, Richard, John and Fergus, nieces; Triona, Noreen, Mary, Edel, Stephanie, Olive and Valerie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Monday June 24th from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday June 25th at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Lismolin Cemetery.

The late Jimmy Quigley

The death has occurred of Jimmy Quigley late of Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Jimmy passed away peacefully at his home in Ballingarry surrounded by his loving family. Recently predeceased by his brother Jackie and mother-in-law Bridie Brannigan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, his children John, Deborah, Brian, James, Kevin, David, Maria and Bridget. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Tommy and Pat, sisters Deborah and Rebecca, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing in Ronans Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Tuesday (June 25th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning from his residence to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Hospice Foundation. House private please.

The late Breda Curran

The death has occurred of Breda Curran (née O'Shea) late of Castle Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Margaret, daughter in law Theresa, brothers Dermot and Pat, sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her son Kevin, daughter Siobhán, grand-children Cathriona, Shane, Karen, Jack, Laura, James and Brian, sons in law John McGrath and Ger Corbett, Kevin's partner Nora, sisters Doreen, Mary-Teresa, Joan and Margaret, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, sister in law Alice Hogan, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 24th June, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (25th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late John Dillon

The death has occurred of John Dillon late of Knockbrack House, Convent Hill, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his father Eddie, mother Sadie, brothers Paddy and Luke. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters Yvonne, Michelle and Andrea, son-in-law John, grandchildren Ceolla, Oisín, Alannah, Sean and Ivy, brother Eamonn, sisters Mary and Josie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at his home (E53 YW42) on Tuesday afternoon from 3.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 2.00pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The late Patrick Duggan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Duggan late of 20 Kildalton Close, Piltown, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Patrick died peacefully on 20th June 2019. Memorial Service at 11am on Friday, 28th June 2019, in The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Carrick-on-Suir (E32 HD53). Cremation arrangements later.

The late Yvonne Sorrell

The death has occurred of Yvonne Sorrell (née Propert) late of Gortnataggart, Brittas Road, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Pottersbar, Hertsfordshire, U.K. Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by her husband Kennedy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Rona, son Nigel, grandchildren Thoran, Kalaan and Isabella, daughter in law Helga, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.