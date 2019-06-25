Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The late Neil Breen

The death has occurred of Neil Breen late of Rossacrow, Annacarty, Tipperary. Suddenly in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, Neil, uncle of the recently deceased Sean; Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother John (Jacko), sisters Norah and Genieve, sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law Joe and Tom, nephews Kevin, Daniel and Matthew, nieces Sarah and Emma, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Thursday at 1pm and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

The late Nora Houlihan

The death has occurred of Nora Houlihan late of 14 Marian Avenue, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Micheal, son Micheal, daughter Mary, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing tomorrow, Tuesday, at St Joseph's Funreal Home, Borrisokane, from 5 o'clock. Arriving at St Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, at 8 o'clock. Funreal Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Kennedy

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy late of Arra Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Ballymoylan, Newtown. Suddenly, at home. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brother John, sister Susan (Kelly), brother-in-law Noel, nephews Tommy and Dylan, niece Ashling, cousins, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing on Tuesday 25th at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Youghalarra Cemetery.

The late Rev. George Alexander Knowd

The death has occurred of Rev. George Alexander Knowd late of (Sunhaven) Knockelly Road, Fethard, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved husband of Gwen for 60 years. Dearest father of Tanya and Melissa, sadly missed by his sons-in-law George and Alan, sister June and brother Pat, loving grandad to Cherrelle, Stuart, Andrew, Lauren, Emma and Katie, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Cathedral, Cashel. Funeral Service at 1.30pm on Wednesday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Canice’s Church, Aghaboe, Rathdowney, Co. Laois. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to La Cairde (Alzheimer’s Society).

The late Anna Ryan

The death has occurred of Anna Ryan (née Bourke) late of Gortkelly, Upperchurch Village, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Peter; deeply regretted by her loving daughter Eileen Ryan, sons Dinny, Richard, Gerard and PJ, son-in-law Dinny, daughters-in-law Carmelita, Antoinette, Martina and Maureen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Tuesday evening from 6 pm with Removal at 8 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The late Lelia Ryan

The death has occurred of Lelia Ryan (Hanna) (née Hennessy) late of Cloneyharp, Ballycahill, Thurles and formerly of Knockgraffon House, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, June 24th 2019, (unexpectedly) at her home. Predeceased by her husband Jim Sadly missed by her loving Family, Conor, Elaine (Ryan), David, Maria (Sheedy) and James, her grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law especially her best friend Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (E41 NX61) on Wednesday (June 26th) from 4 pm to 8 pm. Arriving at St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 am followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

