Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, June 26, 2019

The late Peter Hickey

The death has occurred of Peter(Peadar) Hickey late of Thurles, Tipperary and late of Ballyandrew, Doneraile, on June 25th 2019. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the excellent care of Milford Hospice, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee Barry) and loving father of Colm and Siobhan. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret and brother of the late Willie Joe. Sadly missed by his brothers Cornelius, Thomas, Timmie, Denis, Paul, Martin, John and sisters Margaret (Crowley), Carmel (Rouse) and Catherine (Hunter), mother -in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles Martin, John and Paul, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, his many cousins, relatives, great neigbours Paudie and Bridie and wide circle of friends. Rosary on Wednesday 26th of June at his family home in Ballyandrew. Reposing at Stacks Funeral Home Doneraile on Thursday 27th of June from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to The Church Of The Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Doneraile. Requiem mass on Friday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oldcourt Cemetery. Ar Dheis De Go Raibh A Anam Dilis.

The late Raymie Shanahan

The death has occurred of Raymie Shanahan late of Foilmacduff, Hollyford, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Liam Sheehan

The death has occurred of Liam (William) Sheehan late of Main Street, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Donaghmede, Dublin / Tralee, Kerry. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mary and beloved brother of the late Nolette O’Grady. Deeply missed by his son Colin, daughter Sinéad, daughter-in-law Eilish, grandsons Elijah and Oak, brother Timmy, sisters Patricia and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite, Thursday (27th June) from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Angela Clancy

The death has occurred of Angela Clancy (née McGuigan) late of 24 Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Ardeen Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Tommie. Deeply regretted by her daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Kevin, sisters Phyllis, Nuala, Tess and Vera, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ardeen Nursing Home on Wednesday, 26th of June, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Joseph & St. Brigid, Bothar na Naomh Church on Thursday, 27th of June, at 9:15am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Frank Fahey

The death has occurred of Frank (Frankie) Fahey late of Croan Upper and formerly Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Frankie passed away peacefully on Monday evening at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Geraldine, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, step-sons Lee and Peter, brother John, sisters Geraldine (Byrne), Lily (McLoone) and Margaret (O'Sullivan), step-grandchildren Lauren, Jamie and Daniel, mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U., South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

The late Angela Gleeson

The death has occurred of Angela Gleeson (née Egan) late of Benedine, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Tavrane, Kilkelly, Co. Mayo. Peacefully after a long illness. Predeceased by her beloved sister Mary (Tang) & brother Malachy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick. Sisters Julia (Neary), Margaret (Stenson) and Emer (Baird), brothers Sean, James and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59) this Wednesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard.

The late John Teehan

The death has occurred of John Teehan late of Crotta, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Tony and his partner Mark, grandson Adam, brother Tom, sister Sally, step-daughters Gillian, Barbara, Kathy, and their families, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, family and friends. Reposing this Wednesday evening, at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 4pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to SS Peter & Paul Church, Borrisokane on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Borrisokane.

