Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 27, 2019

The late Edward Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Edward Mulcahy late of Drangan Village, Tipperary and formerly Croom, Limerick. Peacefully at his residence, June 26th 2019. Edward, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons; John and Nicholas, daughters; Pauline, Kelly, Fran, Lucy, Claire and Josephine, brothers; Sean and Chris, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Friday 28th June from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th June at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Drangan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The South Tipperary Hospice Team.

The late Eamon O'Doherty

The death has occurred of Eamon O'Doherty late of Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary. (Peacefully) 26/6/19. Will be sadly missed by his loving family. His wife Agnes & cherished daughters Mairead, Rachel, Una, Maire and Siobhain, brothers Sean, Paddy and Liam, sister Monica Cleary. Adored grandchildren Ciara, Ronan, Aoife, Orla and Niamh, sons-in-law Andrew, Stephen and Will, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5.30 o'c with removal at 8 o'c to arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass onFriday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard.

The late John Power

The death has occurred of John Power late of Blackrock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff of the Royal Hospital, Donnybrook, John, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving father of Mark and the late David; Sadly missed by his son, daughter-in-law Grainne, grandchildren Ailbhe and Adam, his brother Jim, sisters Rena, Frances and Helen, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing Friday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Saturday to Guardian Angels Church, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

