Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 28, 2019

The late William Closs

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Closs late of Appin House, Cummerjudy, Milestone, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, sons Iain & Niel, very good neighbours, fellow members of the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band, Templemore and many friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Sunday afternoon (30th June) from 12.30 PM to 1.45 PM. Removal at 2 PM for Service in St. Mary's Church, Templemore at 2.30 PM, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eddie Clune

The death has occurred of Eddie Clune late of Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. James Hospital Dublin after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Anthony and Chris, grandchildren Stephen and Eli, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home Killaloe this Friday the 28th of June at 6pm with arrival to Our Lady and St. Lua's Church Ballina at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Church grounds. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The late Margaret Peggy Power

The death has occurred of Margaret Peggy Power (née Fahey) late of 3 O'Mahony Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Wife of the late Tom (The Bard) Power. Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-suir. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial after in St Mary's Cemetery.

