Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 29, 2019

The late George Edwin Benn

The death has occurred of George Edwin Benn late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Ballygurteen, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.(late of the R.C.B.), June 27th 2019, in his 89th year, in the care of the staff at Gascoigne House, Rathmines; beloved husband of Edna, much loved father of Robin, Avril and Karen, adored grandfather of Allison, Helen, Brian, Cormac and Patrick; loved and remembered always by his family, brother Arthur, daughter-in-law Orlaith (McGrath), sons-in-law Graham (Speller) and Clayton (Love), the extended family and all his friends, especially those in Wanderers FC and Grange Golf Club. Funeral Service on Monday (July 1) at 11.30 am in Zion Parish Church, Bushy Park Road, Rathgar and burial afterwards at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road Kilternan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to PACT.

The late Gerry King

The death has occurred of Gerry King late of St. Mary's Place, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Ligoniel, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Gerry passed away peacefully under the tender care of the staff of The Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, sons Jerry and Eoin, daughter Eimear, grandchildren Aidan, Shane and Madhbh, sister Frances, Brian and Caroline, brother-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Bridie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Pattie Molumby

The death has occurred of Pattie Molumby (née O'Brien) late of Knockanus, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her sister Peg and brother Tommy, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5:30 o'c to 7:30 o'c. Arriving at St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday, 1st July, at 11:30. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Nihill

The death has occurred of Michael Nihill late of Blackfort Knigh, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of O'Briensbridge & Bridgetown, Co. Clare. Suddenly, at home 27/6/19. Predeceased by his parents Paddy & Elsie and brother Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann and cherished children Annette, Patrick, Andrew, Ellen & Kate, sisters Brid and Catriona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

When I come to the end of my journey,

And travel my last weary mile,

Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned,

And remember the smile.

Sleep well Mike.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving for his funeral Mass on Monday at St. Joseph's Church, Puckane, at 12 o'c. Burial in Killodiernan Cemetery .

The late Kieran Ryan

The death has occurred of Kieran Ryan late of Sleepy Hollow, Ballingeer, Killaloe, Clare / Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, June 27th 2019, beloved son of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Eva, sisters Marie (Humphries) & Lorna (Lawlor), brothers Finton & Gordon, brother-in-law Naoise, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & many friends. Reposing at home in Sleepy Hollow (V94 AO33) on Sunday evening from 5’oc to 8’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe, on Monday morning at 10.45 for funeral Mass at 11’oc followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30 p.m.

