Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, June 30, 2019

The late Patricia Grace

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Grace (née O'Brien) late of Rathnaleen, Nenagh and late of Templemore Road, Cloughjordan. Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom and cherished sons Brian, Michael, Sean & Barry, sister Bernadette Treacy & brothers Tony and Donal, grandchildren Rory, Hannah, Cathal, Lauren, Kieran & Jamie, daughters-in-law Siobhain, Rita, Mary and Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home this Monday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Funeral arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial in Lisboney Old Graveyard. House private on Tuesday, please.

The late Catherine Collier

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Collier (nee Haugh) late of Ballyknockane, Templetuohy, Tipperary and late of Doonaha, Kilkee, Co. Clare, 28th of June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Denis, and mother to Tom, Ray, Kevin, Mary (Hennessy) and Mairead (Drury), daughters in law Margaret, Louise and the late Angela, sons in law John and Joe, 15 grandchildren, sister Noreen Carey, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore from 5pm on Sun, 30th June, followed by removal to Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy at 8pm. Burial on Mon, July 1st, after 11:30 Mass to Templeree Cemetery.

The late John Enright

The death has occurred of John Enright late of Dublin Road., Thurles, Tipperary / Pallaskenry, Limerick / Mallow, Cork. Deeply regretted by his wife Susan (Susie), daughters Anne and Catherine, sons Eddie and Johnny, brother Eamonn, sons-in-law Declan and Neil, and daughters in law Gobnait and Claire, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence at Dublin Road, Thurles, (Monday July1,) from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption (Tuesday July 2) at 10.15 o'c. for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

