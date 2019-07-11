Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, July 11, 2019

The late Denis Gilmartin

The death has occurred of Denis Gilmartin late of Bruach Tailte, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Milford 10/7/19. Predeceased by his baby son Thomas, brother Michael, sisters Waudy, Joan & Tess. Beloved husband of Agatha and cherished father to Brendan, Derval, Derek & John Paul. Grandchildren Conor, Jenny. John D, Luke, Jack, Alicia, Amy and Tom, son in law Richie, daughters in law Sandra, Orla and Sandra, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c, arriving at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o'c, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Cornelius Conroy

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Connie) Conroy late of St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his sister May, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and carers. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Sally Cullen

The death has occurred of Sally Cullen late of St. Columbanus Home and Torc Terrace, Killarney, Kerry / Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in St. Columbanus Home, Killarney. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours, dear friends and the staff and residents in St. Columbanus Home. Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5:00pm to 6:30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10:30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

The late Denis Heffernan

The death has occurred of Denis Heffernan late of Dominic Street, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Denis (formerly of the Cashel Palace Hotel), beloved son of the late Myles and Josephine. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Bridget, Joanie, Pauline, Anne and Alice, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Garranlea Cemetery.

The late Mary Keating

The death has occurred of Mary Keating (O'Leary) (née Kearney) late of Knockavilla, Dundrum, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the Matron and Staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Mary: Pre-deceased by her husbands John Keating and John O’Leary, her daughter Moira and her sister Eileen, sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Helen, son Eoghan, step-daughters Mary and Therese, step-son Dermot, brothers Tom and Micháel, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Wednesday (July 10th) from 6pm to 8:30pm. Arriving at the Church Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am followed by burial in Rossmore Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.