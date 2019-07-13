Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, July 13, 2019

The late Mary Donovan

The death has occurred of Mary Donovan late of Coleville Road and formerly of Killurney, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 12th July 2019 peacefully after a short illness at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Former Matron of Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, Kilkenny). Predeceased by her siblings Edward (Ned) Donovan, Honora Donovan McNicholas and John Donovan. Sadly missed by her nieces Maria and Anne, nephews Eamon and Joseph, brother-in-law Joe, grandnieces Isabelle, Sophie, Tara and Eabha, grandnephews John, Tiernan and Ruairí, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash (Eircode E91HY60) on Saturday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and to PAWS Animal Rescue Mullinahone.

The late Eamonn Dooley

The death has occurred of Eamonn Dooley late of Thomond Place, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Breda. Deeply regretted by his cherished family Eamonn, Phelim, Maeve (Maher) and Emma (White). Brother Sean (Br.John), grandchildren Liam, Megan, Hannah, Saoirse, Sarah, Oisin, Jake, Matthew & Ayla, sons-in-law Martin & Sean, daughters-in-law Mary & Karen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12 o'c with burial in Lisboney new Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice & Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Fr. Noel Hanrahan MHM

The death has occurred of Fr. Noel Hanrahan MHM late of Rathgar, Dublin / Grangemockler, Tipperary. ppeacefully in St. James’s Hospital. Son of the late William and Bridget (née McGrath) Hanrahan. Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Alfie, Seamus, Richard and Pat, sisters Breda and Greta. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael and sister Joan (O’Halloran), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his extended family and many friends, and by his Mill Hill Missionary colleagues. Removal on Sunday to Mill Hill Missionaries, St. Joseph’s House, 50 Orwell Park, Rathgar (D06 C535) with gathering, prayers and repose at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards at Bohernabreena Cemetery.

