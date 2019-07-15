Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, July 15, 2019

The late Margaret Shoer

The death has occurred of Margaret Shoer (née Callery) late if Knockanpierce, Nenagh and late of Cloughjordan. Peacefully, at University College Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Toddy, brothers John, Patrick & Peter. Will be sadly missed by her loving family sons, daughters, brother James, her 9 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home, No. 20 Knockanpierce, this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday for her Requiem Mass at 12 o'c, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Mental Health Services, Dromin Road, Nenagh.

The late John Briel

The death has occurred of John Briel late of Northfields, Fethard Rd., Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence. John, formerly of Hausen-Im-Tal Germany, sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, daughter Christine, son William, brothers Josef and Paul, sisters-in-law Erna, Justine, Helga, Eileen, Angela and Janice, son-in-law Niall, grandson Daniel, brothers-in-law Brendan, Sean snd Denis, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday to SS Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 12.45 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Tom O'Neill

The death has occurred of Tom O'Neill late of Baron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at his daughters residence. Tom, husband of the late Kitty, sadly missed by his loving family P.J, Jimmy, Maria, Anna, Tina, Tommy, Majella, Helen and Tracy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence in Baron Park this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to Ss Peter & Paul's church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

