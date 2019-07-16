Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The late Mary Woods

The death has occurred of Mary Woods (née Connolly) late of Ballytarsna, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Anglesboro, Co. Limerick. July 15th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, beloved mother of the late Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Anthony, John and Brendan, daughters Deirdre and Colette, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Caroline, Anne-Marie and Jo, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers Jerry and Michael, sisters Elizabeth and Peggy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Cloneen Cemetery.

The late Philomena Walsh

The death has occurred of Philomena Walsh (née Cleere) late of Kilbraugh, Coalbrook, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband John , brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her sons James and Michael, her daughters Marion and Shirley, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her brothers Mathew and Michael, her sister Margaret, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in The Good Sheherd Cemetery, Gortnahoe.

The late Margaret Shoer

The death has occurred of Margaret Shoer (née Callery) late of Knockanpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Peacefully, at University College Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Toddy, brothers John, Patrick & Peter. Will be sadly missed by her loving family sons, daughters, brother James, her 9 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home, No. 20 Knockanpierce, this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday for her Requiem Mass at 12 o'c, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Mental Health Services, Dromin Road, Nenagh.

The late Frances O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Frances O'Dywer late of Ard Na Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary. In her 103rd year, peacefully in the loving care of Melview Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her loving nephew Stephan and Maurice, grandnephew John, grandniece Marianne & their families, her close companion Winnie, relatives & friends. Reposing at O Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Margaret Leonard

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Leonard (née Hogan) late of Fairyhill House, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff at the Laurel suite, Birr Community hospital, Margaret (Peg) wife of the late Christopher, mother of the late Patrick (Podge) & mother in law of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Michael, Sean, Mary (Galvin), Kevin, Brigid (O’Byrne),son-in-law Thomas, daughters-in-law, Carmel, Denise, grandchildren, sister-in-law Ann Hogan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 4.30 to 7 pm. Removal to St Patricks Church, The Pike ( E53 H771) arriving at 8.pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Agnes Keogh

The death has occurred of Agnes Keogh (née Moroney) late of Ashcourt ,Clerihan and formerly of Heywood Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, sons Shane and Mark and daughters Rosemary, Fiona and Avril. Grandchildren Conor, Saran, Brian and Ciara, Great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Brian and Cathal, daughter-in-law Dee, brother in law John, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening form 6pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 11:45 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Martin Clarke

The death has occurred of Martin Clarke late of Walltown, Shanakill, Roscrea, Tipperary. In the loving care of the Matron and staff of Bushypark Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Thursday evening from 6.00pm with removal at 7.15pm, arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Wednesday evening at 8.00pm.

The late John Clancy

The death has occurred of John Clancy late of Glassdrum, Cappawhite, Tipperary and formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Limerick) July 14th 2019, (suddenly), John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggie, daughter Mairéad, sons Pat, Seamus, Sean, Derek, Danny & Joe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, Mairéad’s partner Owen, his 20 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite (E34 WR83) Tuesday evening (16th July) from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8.30 to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Mary Bourke

The death has occurred of Mary Bourke (née St John) late of 31 Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary. In her 96th year. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughters Marian (Daly) and Bernie (Corbett), brothers Tommy and Joe, grandchildren Geraldine, Marie, Elaine, Martin and Michael, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Eileen, sons-in-law Billy and Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Breda, Ann, Susan and Anne, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her Residence (31 Bohernanave, Thurles) on Wednesday 17th July from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church on Thursday 18th at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

