Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, July 18, 2019

The late Shirley Fanning

The death has occurred of Shirley (nee Wakes) Fanning late of Knockinglass, Killenaule, Tipperary and formerly of Manchester. July 16th 2019, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Shirley, deeply regretted by her beloved husband Joseph (Joe), daughters Joanne and Sharon, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren, brother Jeff, sister Barbara, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas McSherry

The death has occurred of Thomas McSherry late of St Conlons Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Sean. Beloved husband of Helen and much loved father of Anne (McEnteggart), Deirdre and Bríd (Walshe). Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Kevin & Ronan, grandchildren Ewan, Ella, Brígh, Tom, Ben and Ruairí, brothers Timmy, Kevin & Oliver, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5 o’c with removal at 8 o’c arriving to St. Marys of The Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 8:30 o’c. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 o’c with burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Judy McEnery

The death has occurred of Judy McEnery late of Ballyvadlea, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Judy, deeply regretted by her loving brothers William (Billy) and Michael (Micky), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday, July 18th, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Insertkieran Cemetery.

The late Eileen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Brien late of Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Daughter of the late Ellen and Frank. Beloved sister of Patricia, Teresa, Anne, Kevin, Denis and Billy. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews & nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Tyone Graveyard. "Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice".

