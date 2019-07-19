Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, July 19, 2019

The late Maureen Key

The death has occurred of Maureen Key (née O'Reilly) late of Rhodus, Emly, Tipperary. Died peacefully in Cardiff. Very deeply regretted by her brothers Jim & Danny, sister Elizabeth, other relatives & friends. Funeral arriving in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly on Saturday (July 20th) for 11.30am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Jerry O'Connor

The death has occurred of Jerry O'Connor late of Grange Rd., Ballina, Tipperary and late of Ardagh, Co. Limerick and Berkley, Gloucestershire, England. 18th July 2019 suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Hilary, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport (V94 A9Y5) on Sunday, 21st July, from 6.15 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to Our Lady and St. Lua’s Church, Ballina. Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd July, at 11.30 a.m. burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Support Centre.

The late Ben Svendgaard

The death has occurred of Ben Svendgaard late of Milan, Italy, Celbridge, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary, formerly Jutland, Denmark on the 05/06/2019. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Monica, parents Bendt and Inge, brothers and their families and Fiona and the Murtagh family. Mass at 3:30 on Friday the 19th of July, 2019 at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Burial of ashes at a later date.

