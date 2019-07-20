Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, July 20, 2019

The late Liam Pembroke

The death has occurred of Liam Pembroke late of Georgespark Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Liam died peacefully at his residence after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Nellie. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his wife Jean, son Kevin, daughter Mandy, daughter-in-law Norma, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Becky, Sophie, Ellie, Grace, Dylan and Dean, brother Patrick, sister Carmel, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a close circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Saturday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15. Burial afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, South Tipperary Hospice movement.

The late Denis Hassett

The death has occurred of Denis Hassett late of Killeen, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Waterford. Died suddenly on Thursday 18th July, Denis. Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Saturday, 20th July, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m., followed by Removal to SS Cuan and Broghan Church, Clonea, Co. Waterford, arriving at 8:15 p.m. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 21st July, at 11:30 a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cork Simon.

The late John Roche

The death has occurred of John Roche late of Nenagh, Tipperary / The Rower, Kilkenny. Peacefully after a long illness. Pre-deceased by his beloved brother Aidan, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, son John and daughter Elaine. Brothers Richie & Paddy, sisters Josie & Eily. Grandchildren Sean & Eve. Son-in-law Gerard, John's partner Gina. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, cousins, neighbours, his great friend Paudy and his many friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday at 11.45 o'c for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Service and Cremation takes place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 2 o'c. House private please.

The late Elsie Sanderson

The death has occurred of Elsie Sanderson late of Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Funeral Service tomorrow, Saturday, at 11am in the Kingdom Hall, Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Liz Scully (née Moynihan)

The death has occurred of Liz (Elizabeth) Scully (née Moynihan) late of Marlhill, Ardfinnan, Tipperary on 19th July peacefully in her 95th year, wife of the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, cousins relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's funeral home Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm with removal to St Nicholas Church Grange for 8pm via home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 oclock with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery

The late Kathleen Smyth

The death has occurred of Kathleen Smyth (née Fay) late of St. Kevins Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Kathleen, wife of the late Eddie, sadly missed by her loving daughter Fiona, son Raymond, Daughter-in-Law Angela sister Una (Clifford), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 6.30 o'clock with removal at 8.15pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30 o'clock. Funeral on Monday to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation at 12 noon. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor c/o A. Fennessy & Son Funeral Directors, Clonmel.

