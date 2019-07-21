Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, July 21, 2019

The late Billy Cawley

The death has occurred of Billy Cawley late of Church View, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his wife Valerie, sons Daniel and Mason, father William, grandfather Bill, brothers PJ, Tyler, Kyle and Logan, sisters Kim, Lucia, Megan and Brianna, nephews, nieces, mother in law Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, Aunt Sheena, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 22nd July from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 23rd at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Lawlor

The death has occurred of John Lawlor late of the UK & formerly of Derry, Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Mary and brothers Eamonn and Baby Patrick. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dear father to Patricia, Anna and Fiona. Sons in law Daniel & Gary. Grandchildren Patricia, Patrick and Sam. Sister Ann (Healy) & brothers Mike, Joe & Tony. Sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends. Funeral takes place at Our Lady of Peace Church, Lower Britwell Road, SL2 2NL on Thursday 25th at 12.15 O'C. Burial afterwards in the grounds of Slough Crematorium SL2 5AX.

The late June Maher

The death has occurred of June Maher (née O'Connor) late of Cashel, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary. June (formerly of Outrath, Cahir) passed away after a very brief illness at Cork University Hospital. She will very sadly missed by her loving husband Dominic, children James, Sarah and Colin, mother Mary, brothers Kevin and Brian, sisters Linda and Tina, uncles, aunts, brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Childrens Hospital, Crumlin.

The late Mark Ryan

The death has occurred of Mark Ryan late of Nenagh, Tipperary and Gracepark Heights, Drumcondra & Dun Laoighaire Rathdown County council. 18th of July 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Simon & Patricia, sister Louise, brother Cormac, uncles , aunts, cousins relatives colleagues & a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

